Doctor saves Citrus County man’s life after flesh-eating bacteria scare

Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another case of flesh-eating bacteria in our area. A Citrus County man is recovering from flesh-eating bacteria that attacked his buttocks.

“They tell me I had a massive, flesh-eating bacteria working down there on my backside,” says Mike O’Grady.

His medical nightmare started with a happy trip to St. George Island up in Apalachicola with his wife.

“Beautiful time. We had a great time. We went into the water. The water is warm which the Gulf is,” he recalls.

Not long after he noticed what resembled a boil on his backside.

“It got worse as every day went by, but I was being a man. I decided it’s going to be ok. I don’t want anyone to go looking. I’ll be fine,” says O’Grady.

Three weeks later he wasn’t fine; telling his wife late one night to take him to the ER.

“It was very, very intense. I mean my buttocks were swollen up. I looked like J-Lo when I went to the hospital,” says O’Grady.

Six surgeries in six days as doctors worked to remove the flesh-eating bacteria from his body.

“I was in bad shape. Had I waited another 8 hours to stay until the morning to see how it feels I may not have made it. That’s how bad this bacteria was,” says O’Grady.

O’Grady hopes people will learn from his experience; to keep an eye on wounds after swimming in warm water and get help as soon as possible.

“I could have died from this, yes. That’s what they said. I could have died from this,” says O’Grady.

O’Grady met with his doctor today and he seems to be recovering quickly. He still has a long road ahead of him before he’s back to normal.

