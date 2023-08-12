CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An undercover deputy was struck by a suspect’s vehicle after a physical altercation broke out during a robbery, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Jean Delmar, 26, and Wyatt Morgan Arnow, 25, both from Fort McCoy, attempted to load wood onto a trailer at a business near West Cedar Street in Crytal River around 11 p.m. Friday night.

While deputies tried to detain the suspects, Arnow got into a physical dispute with them. Arnow fled on foot.

Delmar got into a parked vehicle, attached to a trailer, and accelerated the vehicle toward deputies.

One deputy narrowly escaped being hit, while the other was struck. Thankfully, that deputy sustained no serious injuries.

Delmar picked up Arnow and they both fled the scene, leading deputies on a brief pursuit. The two suspects crashed into a tree near the intersection of West Balloon Lane and North Turkey Oak Drive.

Both suspects were apprehended.

Delmar was taken to a local jail, while Arnow was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment before being placed under arrest.

In addition to the arrest, deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle and seized a trafficking amount of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

“The deputies involved in the incident displayed remarkable dedication and courage in their efforts in apprehending these two suspects,” Sheriff Prendergast. “I commend their swift and effective response to this challenging situation. This incident serves as a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face while protecting our community and upholding the law. We remain

committed to maintaining the safety and security of our community and will continue to work diligently for such.”

Delmar’s charges include aggravated battery on law enforcement, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $61,000.

Arnow’s charges include aggravated battery on law enforcement, resisting without violence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and driving with a suspended license. His bond is set at $13,500.