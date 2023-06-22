CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy who was hit by a car after a graduation ceremony last month remains in critical condition.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said Deputy Andy Lahera continues to undergo procedures following the crash and is now fighting an infection.

“The team of doctors and nursing staff remains very attentive to Andy’s every need. While Andy remains in critical, but stable condition, please continue to pray for him while the doctors aggressively attack this annoying infection. We will continue to provide updates as we know more,” Prendergast said.

Lahera was hit by a car while directing traffic following a graduation ceremony at Lecanto High School.

The sheriff’s office said Lahera sustained multiple broken bones, fractures, abrasions and internal injuries.

Lahera has worked with the CSCO for 14 years. He has been a school resource deputy since 2018.

If you are interested in donating to the family, a GoFundMe has been set up for them by the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association.