Deputies: Woman, 50, considered person of interest in Crystal River homicide

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities say a 50-year-old woman is considered a “person of interst” in the death of a 77-year-old man in Crystal River.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near North Andri Drive and found the man, later identified as Lawrence Howard Worley, Sr., dead inside the home.

A 50-year-old woman found at the home was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Investigators say she is considered a “person of interest” in the case, and that there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121, or to remain anonymous please call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

