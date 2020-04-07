Deputies: Wife arrested for the murder of her husband in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Crystal River woman has been arrested and charged with killing her husband in their home.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near North Andri Drive on March 30, and found the man, later identified as Lawrence Howard Worley, Sr., dead inside the home.

Deputies say Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 50, was found at the home was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

While she was hospitalized, detectives continued their investigation into this gruesome murder with Crites-Worley as a person of interest. Upon her release Monday evening, she was questioned and subsequently arrested for first-degree murder of her husband.

“It’s thanks to the perseverance of our Major Crimes detectives and Forensics Unit that we are able to piece together a crime scene and find the truth,” said Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast. “From the very beginning, the story and evidence at the scene just didn’t add up. It wasn’t long before CCSO detectives were able to take Crites-Worley into custody for the murder of her own husband.”