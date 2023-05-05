DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and a woman were arrested in Dunnellon Tuesday after deputies said they shut down an illegal grow house.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Impact Unit and members of its SWAT team said they went to a home off North Brutus Avenue to serve a narcotics search warrant.

While searching the home, deputies said they found 211 plants and 12 pounds of dried and processed cannabis bud, for a total combined weight of 68 pounds.

Officials said they also seized a small amount of MDMA, various drug ledgers, scales, baggies, and a large quantity of cultivation equipment.

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

“Although activities like selling marijuana or even owning a grow house may be legal in other states, let this serve as a reminder that they are not legal here in Florida,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “My team and I will not tolerate any kind of illegal drug being trafficked in Citrus County. We will treat this unlawful act the same as any other drug activity by making every effort possible to put a stop to it. I am extremely proud of our TIU and SWAT members for successfully putting an end to yet another criminal scheme.”

Deputies said they arrested Cameron Bosley, 35, and Alissa Harding, 32, as a result of the search warrant.