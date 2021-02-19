Deputies seek missing Citrus County man, 89

Citrus County

(Source: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 89-year-old man from Citrus Hills.

Deputies said Leopold Campbell was last seen in his vehicle leaving a friend’s home around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Campbell is Black, 5 feet 6 inches and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo-style shirt that says “Jamaica” on it. The shirt is white with black on the sleeves.

Deputies said Campbell has a thick Jamaican accent. His vehicle is a white 1998 Acura with the Florida tag LDR11.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus
County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit at 352-249-2790.

