CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies need the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Deputies say around 8:09 a.m., a black male with long dreadlocks entered the Winn Dixie store located in Beverly Hills, Florida. They say the man demanded money and then fled on foot behind the store.
If you have any information on the incident or recognize the man, please call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
LATEST STORIES:
- Deputies searching for Winn Dixie robbery suspect in Citrus County
- Tampa PD announces ‘Vacation Watch’ program for holiday season
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warm stretch of days ahead
- Memorial service details announced for fallen Lakeland police officer
- ‘Benson,’ ‘Star Trek’ actor René Auberjonois has died at 79