Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

Deputies searching for Winn Dixie robbery suspect in Citrus County

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies need the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Deputies say around 8:09 a.m., a black male with long dreadlocks entered the Winn Dixie store located in Beverly Hills, Florida. They say the man demanded money and then fled on foot behind the store.

If you have any information on the incident or recognize the man, please call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss