Deputies searching for missing disabled woman in Hernando

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies are currently searching for a missing disabled woman.

According to deputies, 56-year-old Kimberly Marie Prouty was last seen Sunday in Hernando.

She is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.

Deputies say Prouty is prone to falling.

If you have seen Prouty or know her whereabouts, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, contact Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477 or online at www.CrimeStoppersCitrus.com.

