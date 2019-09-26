Deputies search for missing paddle board guide in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who disappeared while paddle boarding at Hunter Springs Park.

Mark Khokhlov, a paddle board guide, was last heard from at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said he left his home and rode his bike to Hunter Springs Park to go paddleboarding.

Mark is white with dark hair and blue eyes and a Russian accent.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a long-sleeve stripe shirt, a striped bandana and flip flops. His paddle board is black and white.

The sheriff’s office has dispatched their aviation unit and they’re working with the Coast Guard and the FWC in an effort to locate him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (352)726-1121.

