Deputies search for missing Citrus County woman

Citrus County
Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing in Citrus Springs on Tuesday.

Mabelyn Rodriguez was last seen in the area of Landmark Drive around 6 p.m.

Before her disappearance, deputies say Rodriguez was wearing a pink short sleeve shirt, black pants and pink and black shoes.

Further information was not available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121.

