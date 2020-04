Deputies search for missing Citrus County girl , 11

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing middle school student from Crystal River.

Trinity Paige Lester, 11, was last seen around 8:40 p.m. Monday wearing a green jacket.

Trinity has blonde hair and green eyes and wears wire framed glasses.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding here whereabouts to call 352-726-1121 or 911.

