CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.(WFLA) – Citrus County deputies are currently investigating a verbal altercation that led to the death of a resident.

Deputies say 62-year-old Michael Ball was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Beverly Hills on March 25 in which Ball fatally shot a fellow resident of the neighborhood during a verbal altercation.

Ball was previously charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

He remains in the Citrus County Detention Facility with no bond.