CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a convenience store in Crystal River armed with a handgun.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified suspect entered a Sunoco Convenience Store Friday just before 6 a.m. armed with a handgun and demanded the cash drawer.

Deputies described the suspect as a black male, approximately 20 years of age, roughly 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, slim build, wearing a hooded grey and black jacket with a red stripe in front, black jeans, black face mask, black cap, and black socks with white slides.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in a blue Ford sedan possibly a Fusion with an unknown license plate number.

Authorities said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. They should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.