Deputies investigating possible deadly shooting at Citrus County park

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near Copeland Park in Crystal River.

Witnesses told deputies they heard the sound of gunshots shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 1st Street

When a sheriff’s deputy began to investigate the area where witnesses heard gunshots, a man was taken by a witness to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Residents in the area have been alerted to lock their doors and remain inside for their safety as the investigation continues.

As this time an investigation remains active and no additional details were made available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121 or 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

