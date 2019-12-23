Deputies investigating 13-year-old shot in Hernando

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting of a teenager in Hernando.
Deputies say around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to N. Blue Bream Terrace in reference to an accidental shooting involving minor siblings.
After deputies arrived, they say they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies say no other person was injured and this is an isolated incident.
No additional information has been released on the severity of the 13-year-old’s injuries.
Please check back for the latest updates.
