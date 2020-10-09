Deputies: Florida woman charged with manslaughter after child abuse led to 3-month-old’s death

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Merritt Island woman with aggravated manslaughter of a child after an infant died in her care.

Deputies received a call for a verbal disturbance on Sept. 28. When deputies arrived they found they found a 3-month-old boy with multiple bruises and swelling on his head and face. He was also not responsive.

As the investigation began to unfold, Jessica Figueroa, 36, initially told detectives that the infant was injured in a fall.

During the investigation, medical officials told detectives that the trauma suffered by the infant was abusive in nature and not the result of a fall.

When detectives spoke to Figueroa again she admitted that she had noticed the infant was having medical issues and did not seek medical attention. She also admitted to striking the infant multiple times in the head and face but claimed she had lapses in memory of the past weekend.

“It becomes even more challenging when the precious child our detectives work so diligently to help passes. May this child rest in peace and may the judge presiding over this case show no mercy towards Figueroa and the brutal harm she inflicted upon this defenseless victim,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

Figueroa, who was still in custody on aggravated child abuse and child neglect arrest charges, is now charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with an additional bond of $30,000.