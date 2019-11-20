Deputies: Driver flees traffic stop in Citrus County, injures 2 deputies

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a driver injured two Citrus County deputies and a third motorist while fleeing a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the corner of Highway 44 and Crede Avenue in Crystal River around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

While conducting the traffic stop, the driver John Wilson, 39, attempted to flee by running his vehicle into the deputies patrol car leading to deputies to fire their weapons at the suspect.

Wilson then struck another vehicle, causing serious injuries to the motorist. Wilson continued to run from deputies running into a neighborhood near the Auto Zone on Highway 44 and deputies were able to bring him into custody.

“This was a very dangerous situation where many lives were put at risk this evening. We are extremely thankful that none of our deputies were seriously injured, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent victim who was struck and seriously injured by the suspect as he was fleeing the scene,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “We will work closely alongside our partners at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement throughout the investigation into this incident.”