Deputies: Citrus County teen missing for nearly a week

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway who has been missing for nearly a week.

Kayla Desiree-Marie Nienhuis was last seen in the Crystal River area on Jan. 11 around 1 p.m.

Nienhuis is white, 5 feet 2 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon Hollister shirt, white shorts and white Van’s sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121 or Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss