Deputies: Citrus County teen missing for nearly a week

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway who has been missing for nearly a week.

Kayla Desiree-Marie Nienhuis was last seen in the Crystal River area on Jan. 11 around 1 p.m.

Nienhuis is white, 5 feet 2 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon Hollister shirt, white shorts and white Van’s sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121 or Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477.

LATEST STORIES: