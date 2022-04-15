CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested 35 people involved in the sale and distribution of drugs in Citrus County on Thursday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were the result of a two-day covert operation called “Operation Rotten Eggs.”

“Since being elected Sheriff, I have upheld my promise to combat the illicit drugs in Citrus County after witnessing the damaging effects drugs have on our community, especially our youth,” said Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast.

Among the drugs found were meth, fentanyl, heroin, alprazolam, hydromorphone, oxycodone and cocaine.

The following people were arrested: