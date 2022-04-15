CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested 35 people involved in the sale and distribution of drugs in Citrus County on Thursday.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were the result of a two-day covert operation called “Operation Rotten Eggs.”
“Since being elected Sheriff, I have upheld my promise to combat the illicit drugs in Citrus County after witnessing the damaging effects drugs have on our community, especially our youth,” said Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast.
Among the drugs found were meth, fentanyl, heroin, alprazolam, hydromorphone, oxycodone and cocaine.
The following people were arrested:
- Kenneth Anderson, 34, trafficking in fentanyl
- Clinton Czerwinski, 39, trafficking in fentanyl
- Marydolores Arza, 51, trafficking in fentanyl
- Richard Harkleroad, 51, sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Robert Gilbert, 51, sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine & alprazolam)
- Broderick Houston, 32, two counts sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- John Stevens, 48, sale of a controlled substance (hydromorphone)
- Kerri O’Brien, 41, sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and failure to appear reference violation of probation
- Vanessa Wall, 43, two counts sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- David R Swanson, 58, sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Angela Taylor, 47, sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Timothy Trehuba, 43, sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Alexander Lamb, 25, sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Nichole Mandat, 34, sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Danny Green, 39, sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Tabitha Morgan, 25, sale of a controlled substance (heroin)
- Richard Knowles, 26, sale of a controlled substance (heroin)
- Lawrence Roddenberry, 46, two counts sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Amanda McElmurray, 30, two counts sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Zackary Stanfield, 29, two counts sale of counterfeit substance
- Brian Chambers, 20, sale of a controlled substance (oxycodone)
- Vincent Armstrong, 30, two counts sale of a controlled substance (alprazolam)
- Jose Alamo, 28, sale of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), conspiracy to sell a controlled substance and petit theft
- Jason Gordon, 38, sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Amanda Funk, 37, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine & fentanyl)
- Brandon Bigel, 36, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Jennifer Uncapher, 50, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine & fentanyl)
- Michael Mehringer, 36, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Dean Dumont, 23, violation of probation
- Corey Ross, 31, sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Courtney Bissonette, 32, two counts possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine & Fentanyl)
- Jeff Lipovetsky, 35, possession of a controlled substance (suboxone)
- Joseph Kennedy, 42, violation of probation ref original charge of possession of a controlled substance
- Craig Richmond, 47, violation of probation reference possession of paraphernalia & driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance
- Tracy Higgins, 51, violation of probation for possession of paraphernalia