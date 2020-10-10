Deputies: Armed suspect barricaded inside Citrus County home

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies are currently at the scene of an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside of a home.

Deputies say the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a call around 4 p.m. in reference to the situation located at the corner of E. Van Ness Road and N. Florida Avenue (also known as US Highway 41) in Hernando.

According to Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, the shooter has barricaded himself inside the home and deputies are currently trying to negotiate with him.

The CCSO Crisis Negotiation Team and the SWAT team are also at the scene, currently working to resolve the situation.

