CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — While the worst of Tuesday’s storm passed through Crystal River around 3 p.m., officials and residents there are waiting overnight for what could be significant coastal flooding and storm surge.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it has received reports of some downed branches and power lines, as well as rainwater flooding along U.S. Highway 19, and continues to monitor the coast for any water flooding.

One area of concern in Citrus County is Ozello. The neighborhood, which lies in between waterways, saw 4 and 5 feet of flooding during Hurricane Idalia. A resident there said that as of Tuesday evening, he had about a foot to go before water started to flood his yard and his house. He said he expects to see more flooding overnight.

If Crystal River seriously floods again, it would be the third natural disaster the area has experienced in the last four months, after Hurricane Idalia and a tornado near the end of 2023.