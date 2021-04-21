Crystal River tour company finds old camera on manatee tour, searching for owner

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Plantation Adventure Center in Crystal River is using the power of social media to find a family who lost their digital camera almost seven years ago.

Tour Captain Dustin Molina was with a tour group on Tuesday when he was watching a manatee which led him to find the camera.

“I was watching it eat on the bottom, and sure enough it leads me to this camera sitting there on the bottom,” said Dustin Molina, a captain at Plantation Adventure Center.

Molina tells 8 On Your Side they were able to get the SD card out and retrieve the photos.

“When we got back it took us forever to get the SD card to get going and when we finally pulled it we were like ‘Wow!’ there was over 2,000 photos on there from numerous family vacations and whatnot,” added Molina.

He adds that the dates on the pictures range from 2011/2012 all the way to 2014. Some of the pictures were here in Crystal River.

Now, the Plantation Adventure Center is sharing some of the pictures on their social media pages, hoping to connect with the people in the photos so they can get their pictures back.

“This family looked like they were a really tight-knit group. They were traveling everywhere and we were just worrying that they were missing these photos,” said Molina.

To see pictures and help identify the family in the pictures, click here to view the Facebook post.