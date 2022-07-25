CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — A registered sexual predator was arrested on July 15 after Citrus County deputies said he sexually battered a minor.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Raymond Geller, 49, had been released on supervised conditional release in 2019 from a 20-year-prison sentence for a similar offense.

CCSO said they were first contacted for a minor getting “sexually explicit social media messages” from Geller. The juvenile victim allegedly told detectives that sexual activity began with Geller shortly after his release in 2019. Other evidence corroborated the allegations.

Deputies said they were able to find Geller at the Department of Corrections Parole and

Probation Office in Inverness, where they arrested him.

“Geller had been incarcerated for over two decades for Sexual Battery upon a minor. Almost immediately upon his release, he chose to re-offend again,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “He is a Sexual Predator in the truest sense of the word and has shown he is beyond rehabilitation. Predators like Geller are why the detectives of the Special Victims Unit are essential to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and our mission to keep this community safe. We will continue working in partnership with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure

Geller will never terrorize another child.”

Geller was arrested on sexual battery on a person under 18, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, and failing to report changes as a sexual predator.

He was taken to the Citrus County Jail without bond.