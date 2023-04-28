TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crystal River was recently named one of the top summer vacation destinations in the United States, according to 10Best.

10Best said its editors and a panel of experts team up to make a shortlist of their must-see places for a summer vacation each year. Readers then vote for their top picks.

Crystal River came in at number seven on the list.

“About 80 miles north of Tampa, you’ll find Crystal River – a magical Gulf Coast town displaying the natural beauty of the Sunshine State without the crowds,” 10Best said.

Expert Kyle McCarthy said he recommends Crystal River for its laid-back hotels, seafood dining, and opportunities for water sports and golf.

“You may see more manatees in the warm Homosassa Springs water in winter, but the river is beautiful and clear for swimming in summer,” McCarthy said.

Here are 10Best’s 9 other picks for best summer travel destinations for 2023:

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mobile, Alabama

Door County, Wisconsin

Mystic, Connecticut

Chicago, Illinois

Hocking Hills, Ohio

Asheville, North Carolina

Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, New York

Shenandoah Valley, Virginia