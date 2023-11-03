CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man charged with murdering a woman in Crystal River succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries on Tuesday.

Citrus County deputies were called to a home near North Dawnflower Avenue and West Riverwood Drive on Oct. 20 for “an urgent well-being check.” They discovered Debora Jeffreys, 64, dead inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

Donald Parker, 64, suffered self-inflicted wounds and was hospitalized. In the meantime, detectives scoured the scene and determined Jeffreys and Parker were involved in a “domestic dispute, which turned deadly,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives could not interview Parker at the hospital and he was charged with second degree murder. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

“This horrific incident is beyond tragic and absolutely shocking to the senses,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast wrote in a statement. “Further disheartening is that this, unfortunately, was not the first time Parker was suspected of Domestic Violence. Please, I urge you to call 911 if you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is too scared to call. We must break this cycle

of abuse before it is too late for another victim.”

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office reminds domestic violence survivors that they are not alone. Anyone who experiences or witnesses domestic violence should report it to the sheriff’s office at (352) 249-2790. To speak with a domestic violence advocate, contact the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association at (352) 344-8111.