CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla (WFLA) — Monday marked the third month in a missing Citrus County man’s disappearance.

Derek Anthony Windler, 38, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the Crystal River area, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was reported missing two days later after his family failed to reach him.

Windler was believed to be travelling in a black, 2005 GMC Sierra, but deputies did not know which direction he was heading. His truck was found in Homosassa in early September, but there was so sign of him, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Winder is described as a white male with black hair and blue eyes, according to FDLE. He is 5’04” tall and weighs 120 lbs. He has tattoos on both of his arms and his back.

Anyone who has seen Windler or has ifnormation regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (888-269-8477) or online at Crime Stoppers Citrus.