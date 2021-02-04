Crystal River man arrested in connection to February 2020 murder in Citrus County

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Crystal River man is behind bars following a nearly year-long pursuit from deputies.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service apprehended David Jerome Lemon Jr., 26, Thursday morning.

Deputies say Lemon has been a person of interest in the death of 26-year-old Tyler Hopkins since Feb. 20, 2020.

Before deputies arrived to the scene, Hopkins’ girlfriend drove him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

While the investigation into the death of Tyler Hopkins continued, so did the search for Lemon. Members of the CCSO Tactical Impact Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Lemon on Oct. 15 and took him into custody.

Nearly four months after his arrest, Lemon was released on Feb. 2, from the Citrus County Jail on a $50,000 bond. However, Lemon’s freedom would be short-lived.

Lemon was taken into custody on Thursday morning and is being held with no bond.

“This violent crime has affected not only the victim’s family but our entire community, robbing both of their sense of safety and security,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Lemon’s actions resulted in the death of a young man and proved he is a danger to society. I hope his arrest helps to provide a sense of closure and justice for the victim’s family. Citrus County is certainly a safer place today thanks to the detectives’ diligent work to keep Lemon behind bars.”