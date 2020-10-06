LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Crystal River man arrested for attempted murder 5 days after being released from prison

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies have arrested a Crystal River man on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says Demare Barnes, 32, who had just been released from prison on Oct. 1 was involved in a shooting that took place at the Circle K on North Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.

During the course of the investigation, Citrus County detectives were able to positively identify Barnes as the suspect.

Barnes was arrested in reference to the warrant for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and for violation of probation.

He is currently being held at the Lecanto Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss