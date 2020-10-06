Crystal River man arrested for attempted murder 5 days after being released from prison

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies have arrested a Crystal River man on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says Demare Barnes, 32, who had just been released from prison on Oct. 1 was involved in a shooting that took place at the Circle K on North Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.

During the course of the investigation, Citrus County detectives were able to positively identify Barnes as the suspect.

Barnes was arrested in reference to the warrant for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and for violation of probation.

He is currently being held at the Lecanto Jail on no bond.