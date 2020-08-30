Crash on US 19 knocks out power to nearly 800 in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — There are about 780 residents without power in Crystal River after crash damaged a utility pole on US Hwy 19.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has deputies on the scene of the crash that occurred in front of City Hall in downtown Crystal River.

According to a Duke Energy outage map, there are about 780 customers without power in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m., according to the site.

Both lanes of US 19 are shut down in the area of 123 N Hwy 19. Motorists are being rerouted to Citrus Avenue and down NW 6th Avenue.

Avoid the area if you can.

