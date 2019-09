CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a “major” crash on U.S. Highway 41 Friday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 41 between Pine Avenue and Apopka Avenue.

There was no word on injuries.

The crash closed a portion of the roadway for a few hours, but it has since reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.

