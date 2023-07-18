CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus Springs family lost nearly everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon that was sparked by lightning.

“Physically, we’re just thankful that we’re OK, that we weren’t in the house,” Rebecca Birchfield said.

Birchfield and her husband returned home from celebrating his birthday at Universal Studios in Orlando to find their Citrus Springs house of three years was on fire.

“Everything that wasn’t burned is wet or covered in thick black soot and smoke, melted, burned,” she said. “The ceiling is almost completely gone and most of the rooms — it’s a total loss inside.”

The neighbors that called 9-1-1 informed the Birchfields that lightning was to blame for the house fire.

“From what we were told, the lightning hit the tree next to the house and arced into the wiring in our attic and then it came down and came out of an outlet behind the couch, which sparked the couch up and that’s where the main fire was,” Birchfield explained.

Birchfield said the fire also destroyed the computer she uses for her work from home job. As a hobby, she repaints and refurbishes old dolls.

“All my art supplies, everything was unfortunately, we lost that as well,” she said.

But thanks to donations from friends and complete strangers in the two days since the fire, Birchfield said they have begun to replace everything their 8-year-old daughter lost in the fire.

“They’ve supplied her a complete new wardrobe,” she said. “She has new toys, new bedding. They have just completely given her everything she needs right now.”

It is that overwhelming outpouring of support, Birchfield said, that is helping her family pick up the pieces after the devastating fire.

“We’re as OK as we possibly can be considering what has happened just only because of everyone who has stepped up and come together for us,” she said.

Birchfield’s sister set up a GoFundMe to help the family replace everything they lost in the house fire.