CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage girl from Clearwater died after she was hit by a SUV in Citrus County on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old was walking along the shoulder of US-19 near Homosassa at around 5:15 a.m. “Without warning,” she darted across the road and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to a release

The girl was struck by a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in the southbound lanes near West Cardinal Street. FHP said the driver attempted to avoid the collision, but did not specify how.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver, identified as a 23-year-old man from St. Petersburg, was not hurt.