Citrus woman charged with animal cruelty, drug possession

Citrus County

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County woman was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after officials said she failed to care for several horses living on her property.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Tiffany Young had received calls from Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officers due to several animals being in poor health.

During Thursday’s follow-up, one horse was found lying on its side in the dirt, hardly breathing, and had been lying there for some time due to the hoof marks in the dirt around it.

In addition, another horse located on the property was in such poor health, a veterinarian determined the animal needed to be put down.

While deputies were taking Young into custody, deputies located a short-cut plastic straw in her front pocket, which tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Young was arrested for two felony counts of animal cruelty and possession of drug paraphernalia.

