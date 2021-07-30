Citrus Memorial Hospital changes visitor policy following rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Patient of COVID-19 concept : hope comforting sick of Hopeful love care emotional Couple women hold hands lover that sick lying in Hospital bed with love emotional, Recovering from family healthy

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus Memorial Hospital is limiting visitors to one adult per patient as part of its adjustments caused by a recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in the area.

The new policy will take effect this coming Monday. Visitors will be able to enter the hospital from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers is paramount,” said Katie Myers, Citrus Memorial Hospital Director of Communications. “Our modified policy will allow for one visitor per patient, per day in most cases. This is our best course of action at this time as we consider the health of our entire community.”

There will be some exceptions for the following:

Women and Baby Center: One banded support person may visit and stay overnight.

One banded support person may visit and stay overnight. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Units: Visitors are not permitted into COVID-19 units or into rooms where patients are undergoing investigation for COVID-19.

Visitors are not permitted into COVID-19 units or into rooms where patients are undergoing investigation for COVID-19. End of Life: Exceptions to the visitor policy can be made for end of life situations; they must be approved by the hospital Administrator on Call (AOC) or administration.

Those under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.