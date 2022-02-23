Citrus man arrested after daycare worker notices toddler’s injuries

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after a 2-year-old child he had supervision over was found to have bruises all over the toddler’s body.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shane Cohen, 25, was dropping the child off at daycare in the morning when a staff member noticed Cohen acting strange.

When Cohen brought the child inside, he told a staff member the toddler had injuries on his chest, and it was caused by a pet.

Initially, staff only observed minor scratches and red marks, but a short time later they worsened and noticed the child had extensive bruising on their face, torso, and buttocks.

Staff members immediately contacted the Department of Children and Families and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking with detectives, Cohen admitted to abusing the child and indicated he had observed the inflicted injuries prior to dropping the victim at daycare.

“It is inexcusable that an adult would cause these types of injuries to a child. Cohen used the victim as a target for his anger and frustration, knowing they would be unable to fight back,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

Cohen was placed under arrest for aggravated child abuse and is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.