Citrus High School football players dies after collapsing during practice

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A student-athlete in Citrus County passed away after collapsing during football practice, the school district said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

The post says the Citrus High School football player collapsed during practice and was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital where he later died.

“We have been in contact with the student’s family and convey our heartfelt sympathy and support as they deal with this tragic loss,” the post said.

The district’s crisis team was at Citrus High School on Wednesday and will be at the school throughout the rest of the week to provide counseling, assistance and support as needed.

Citrus High Principal Laura Mason also posted a message Tuesday night on the school’s Facebook page.

“We have suffered a great loss (tonight) and the pain we all feel is immeasurable,” the post said.

Both junior varsity and varsity football games have been cancelled for this week. Varsity was set to play Leesburg High School on Friday night.

“I am asking that all Leesburg high school football fans say a prayer for the citrus high school football team, student body and the family of the player that died tonight after collapsing at practice. The Leesburg coaching staff and players are praying for all of those affected,” said Mark Oates, Leesburg Head Football Coach.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Citrus School District informed 8 On Your Side that students from Citrus High School are planning a vigil for later in the week.