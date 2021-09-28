Citrus High School football player dies after collapsing during practice

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A student-athlete in Citrus County has died after collapsing during football practice, the school district said in a Facebook post Tuesday. 

The post says the Citrus High School football player collapsed during practice and was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital where he later died. 

“We have been in contact with the student’s family and convey our heartfelt sympathy and support as they deal with this tragic loss,” the post said.

The district’s Crisis Team will be at Citrus High School on Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week to provide counseling, assistance and support as needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss