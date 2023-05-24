LECANTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County deputy was left in critical condition after he was struck by a car while directing traffic on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Andy Lahera was working at the intersection of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway after Lecanto High School’s gradation ceremony when at around 9:05 p.m., a southbound driver hit Lahera.

The deputy was critically injured and was air-lifted to the hospital, where he was still in critical condition as of midnight.

“Deputy Lahera’s family is on scene as are other members of our CCSO family,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please keep Deputy Lahera and his family in your prayers as we all pray for his recovery.”

Authorities did not provide any additional information about the crash. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.