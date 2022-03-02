Citrus deputies searching for missing 30-year-old woman

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Ciera Margaret Rodriguez, 30, was last seen Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. in the area of Inverness. She was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Rodriguez was last seen wearing a floral tank top, blue sweat pants, socks, and no shoes. Her destination is unknown.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.

