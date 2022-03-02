Citrus deputies searching for missing 30-year-old woman

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Ciera Margaret Rodriguez, 30, was last seen Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. in the area of Inverness. She was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Rodriguez was last seen wearing a floral tank top, blue sweat pants, socks, and no shoes. Her destination is unknown.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss