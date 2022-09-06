CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 42-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago in Marion County.

Thomas Steven Ritchie Carroll, 42, was reported as a missing adult to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Monday after he was last seen on Aug. 24 in the Dunnellon area.

Carroll was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, orange shorts, and dark-colored sandals.

Authorities said he may be headed to the Crystal River area.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.