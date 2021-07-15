Citrus County women arrested after 84 animals found living in ‘unlivable conditions,’ deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Citrus County women are charged with aggravated animal cruelty after 84 animals were seized and turned over to the county, deputies say.

According to deputies, 51-year-old Tabitha Kaye Iverson and 42-year-old Christine Anne Iverson were charged with 61 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, 13 counts of animal cruelty, and one count of child neglect.

Inside the Iverson’s home, officials say they found 21 dogs, 27 cats, six various species of birds, five rabbits, one turtle, and one chicken.

Four of the dogs located were caged in the kitchen, laying in their own urine and feces inside a cage, deputies say, and another nine were discovered inside the dining room in the same condition.

The sheriff’s office says the remainder of the animals were located throughout the rest of the home, including a dog in the master bathroom that was soaked in urine and so severely malnourished to the point it could not stand. The dog was in such poor physical condition due to the neglect that it had to be euthanized, according to a news release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release added that the majority of the other animals had multiple open sores on their bodies, legs, and feet.

During this investigation, officials discovered a child living in the same deplorable conditions.

“There are basic standards of humane care for both people and animals,” said Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast. “These two individuals not only allowed 84 animals to suffer in this hazardous and unsanitary environment, but they even exposed a juvenile child to these unlivable conditions.”

