Citrus County woman turns $20 into $1M prize after playing scratch-off game

Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County woman has claimed a $1,000,000 prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game

According to the Florida Lottery, 70-year-old  Joyce Ford was the lucky winner.

She purchased his winning ticket from Quick King Lecanto located at 3761 West Homosassa Trail in Lecanto. 

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

