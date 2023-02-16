CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County woman was cited after eight dogs and two cats were found living in “atrocious conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and animal control officers said they responded to a home off South Otis Avenue in Lecanto after receiving an animal cruelty call.

The sheriff’s office said the caller reported that a person was breeding and selling animals that were being kept in an inhumane manner.

Deputies and animal control officers said they found eight dogs being deprived of care as well as two cats living in “atrocious conditions.”

Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of urine coming from inside the home while they were standing outside.

Once inside, deputies said they saw fecal-filled dog cages and urine-soaked carpets.

Deputies said they also noticed empty bowls inside the cages, depriving the dogs of both food and water.

They also said the dogs had dried feces on their coats and feet, creating matted fur. The dogs also appeared to be suffering from malnutrition.

The sheriff’s office said all 10 animals were removed from the woman’s home.

The woman was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty/neglect and issued a mandatory court date.

“It is appalling to see so many animal neglect cases within our county,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I am extremely thankful for our team of animal control officers, who work diligently to better the lives of these helpless and innocent animals. The exceptional staff at the Citrus County Animal Shelter who continuously provide these seized animals with the much-needed love, care, and nourishment should also be commended for their tireless efforts.”