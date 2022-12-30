CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old Citrus County woman is behind bars after a holiday family gathering turned deadly, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a family gathering to celebrate the holiday season “should have been a time of happiness, but instead turned deadly in an instant.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were alerted to an incident Thursday, when a call came in around 2:45 p.m. to report a shooting on North Columbus Street in Beverly Hills.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 44-year-old Matthew Driggers, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The deputies attempted to render aid to Matthew until paramedics arrived.

Matthew Driggers was ultimately pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, deputies found the firearm used in the shooting and a preliminary investigation found that the suspect, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers, of Beverly Hills, used the gun to shoot and kill her uncle.

Sammantha, who was still inside the home at the time, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

“This act of violence has shocked our community and will affect this family forever,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “I am proud of the quick response of CCSO deputies and detectives that ensured this incident was isolated and the community was safe. Our thoughts go out to this family as they begin the long process of healing.”

Sammantha was held on a $500,000 bond.

If you or someone you know are experiencing signs of domestic abuse and need to file a report, call 352-249-2790. If you would like to speak with a domestic violence advocate, you can also contact the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) at 352-344-8111.