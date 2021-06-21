Citrus County woman accused of taking & distributing photos of child sex abuse

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County woman was arrested on Monday for producing and distributing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Ashley Renea Hilligoss 37, is accused of producing and distributing images depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

According to the complaint, Hilligoss took sexually explicit photographs of a child to whom she had access and sent these photos to another individual over the internet.

If convicted on both counts, Hilligoss faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ocala Resident Agency. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William S. Hamilton.