TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida’s Big Bend, President Biden ordered Federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in affected areas.

Federal funding is available to individuals in Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwanne, and Taylor counties.

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. These programs will help individuals and business owners recover from the storm.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across Florida.

Those who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.