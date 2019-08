CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who deputies say suffers from a diminished memory.

78-year-old Chul Ra was last seen at his home on West Doerr Path in Hernando around 7:30 p.m. Monday night

Ra was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark gray pants, a black vest, and sneakers.

The sheriff’s office describes Ra as 5 foot 6 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ra’s location is asked to call 352-726-1121.