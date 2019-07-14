Citrus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help reuniting a 16-year-old girl with her family.

Lyndsey Faith Mockerman-Hunt was last seen on July 10 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Hernando.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray hoodie. She is described as 5’1″, 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

She may be in the area of Inverness or Lecanto, Florida.

If you have seen Lyndsey or know her whereabouts, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121/