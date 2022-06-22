CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying subjects involved in a diesel fuel theft in Inverness.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred at a 7-Eleven on June 15 around 9 a.m.

Those involved took approximately 540 gallons of diesel fuel without paying.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the vehicles. One is a white, four-door pickup truck, possibly a newer Chevrolet Silverado. The other is a gold Ford pickup truck, possibly an early 2000s F-250 with an extended cab.

(Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

Both vehicles left the gas station, but it’s not known where they were traveling to, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on the thieves or location of the vehicles, contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or go online.